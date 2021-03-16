Ascension Via Christi opens new full-service ER in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi on Monday (March 15) announced that its emergency department opened in Wellington, “filling the void created when the community’s investor-owned Sumner Community Hospital suddenly ceased operations a year ago.”

“Thanks to Ascension Via Christi, community-based emergency care once again will be available to Sumner County residents,” said Wellington Mayor Jim Valentine in a Monday news release. “We are tremendously pleased that they have stepped in to help provide this essential service.”

Ascension Christi said its new full-service ER, within the former hospital space at 1323 N. A Street, in Wellington, occupies 9,850 square feet. The City of Wellington continues to own the extensively remodeled facility that features diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy “and other basic support services required by a hospital ER,” Ascension Via Christi said. The ER will be open 24/7 and operated as a department of Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, which includes St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals.

In wellington, the hospital’s main entrance will serve as the single point of entry for all patients except for those arriving by EMS, Ascension Via Christi said. The ER has a triage area, four exam rooms and a trauma room.

Ascension Via Christi said Dr. Jacob Reed, a board-certified Emergency Medicine specialist, will serve as the facility’s medical director, and Tammy Northrop, RN, will serve as the nursing director for the Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and Wellington emergency departments.

“We are committed to ensuring Kansans’ access to care by collaborating with others to develop sustainable models of care,” said Don King, Ascension Via Christi’s chief executive officer and Ascension Kansas ministry market executive. “Our new ER in Wellington is a testament to that commitment as well as to the collaborative spirit of the community’s leaders.”

