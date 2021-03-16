Advertisement

Calm before the storm Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says enjoy today because another storm system is heading our way.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says enjoy today because another storm system is heading our way. After a chilly morning in the 30s, it is shaping up to be a terrific Tuesday afternoon as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 60s alongside a light breeze.

Another potent weather maker will move into the state tonight and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely, and some of the storms over south-central and southeast Kansas may be severe. The primary concerns are large hail and heavy rainfall, followed by a smaller chance of damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Expect the storms to arrive around 10 p.m. and last through sunrise Wednesday.

Farther west where much colder air wraps into the storm system, the rain/thunder should mix with if not change over to snow. Several inches of snowfall is possible and winds between 30-40 mph will occasionally gust to near 60 mph. Travel will be difficult at times over southwest Kansas on Wednesday.

The rest of the week appears quiet with a warming trend into the weekend. Highs in the 50s on Thursday should climb into the 60s, if not 70 degrees this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Storms likely; some possibly severe. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then rain; windy/colder. Wind: NE/N 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Rain/snow mix during the evening. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 32. Decreasing clouds, windy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64. Low: 44. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 48. Windy with increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 41. Rain, few storms likely. Windy.

