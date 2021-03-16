Advertisement

Jared Cerullo to fill vacant Wichita City Council District 3 seat

Jared Cerullo
Jared Cerullo(Courtesy)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jared Cerullo, a former TV reporter, will fill the vacant District III seat on the Wichita City Council.

On the third ballot, four city council members voted for Cerullo. Candidates need a majority of votes to fill a seat.

Councilmembers Becky Tuttle, Cindy Claycomb, Bryan Frye, and Jeff Blubaugh voted for Cerullo. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson voted for Joseph Shepard.

Cerullo will be sworn in at the city’s next council meeting on March 23.

The council previously deadlocked on who should fill the vacant seat two weeks ago when after five ballots, no candidate had received a majority of votes.

The vacancy was created when former District 3 Council Member James Clendenin resigned his seat following an investigation by District Attorney Marc Bennett into a 2019 false attack ad targeting then Mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
6th earthquake hits on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Geologist gives insight into recent earthquake activity in Wichita
A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
New Sedgwick County order lifts gathering restrictions, keeps masks and distancing
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to make COVID-19 announcement on Monday, March 15th.
Gov. Kelly announces Kansas will move to Phase 3 and 4 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi Wellington
Ascension Via Christi opens new full-service ER in Wellington
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday...
Kansas Senate Majority leader booked into Shawnee Co. Jail for DUI, other charges
Safe sleep for baby
KIDS Network and Wichita Police Department partner to prevent sleep-related infant deaths
The Cotillion
Loosening restrictions on gatherings in Sedgwick County give hope for local venues