Jared Cerullo to fill vacant Wichita City Council District 3 seat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jared Cerullo, a former TV reporter, will fill the vacant District III seat on the Wichita City Council.

On the third ballot, four city council members voted for Cerullo. Candidates need a majority of votes to fill a seat.

Councilmembers Becky Tuttle, Cindy Claycomb, Bryan Frye, and Jeff Blubaugh voted for Cerullo. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson voted for Joseph Shepard.

Cerullo will be sworn in at the city’s next council meeting on March 23.

The council previously deadlocked on who should fill the vacant seat two weeks ago when after five ballots, no candidate had received a majority of votes.

The vacancy was created when former District 3 Council Member James Clendenin resigned his seat following an investigation by District Attorney Marc Bennett into a 2019 false attack ad targeting then Mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

