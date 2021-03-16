Kansas lawmakers reject requiring in-person classes March 26

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Republican proposal to require all Kansas public schools to offer every student full in-person classes by March 26 has failed in the state House.

Some lawmakers had complained that it would take too much power away from local school boards.

The GOP-controlled House’s 69-55 vote against the measure Tuesday showed that some Republicans had misgivings. The bill would have overridden a few local school districts’ decisions to wait longer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, pushed for the mandate, and his GOP-controlled chamber approved it earlier this month with no Democratic support. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was skeptical of it.

