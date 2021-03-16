Kansas Senate Majority leader released from jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Senate Republican Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop will be released from jail following his first court appearance for an alleged DUI and other charges.

The judge cited a lack of probable cause.

Kansas Senate Republican Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement Tuesday morning.

He was also booked into jail for other traffic charges on a $1,000 bond.

Suellentrop represents Senate District 27, west of Wichita. Suellentrop began representing his district in 2017, after serving in the House, and was elected majority leader in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Senate Majority office said they are aware and gathering more information on Suellentrop’s arrest.

