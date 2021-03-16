Advertisement

KBI investigating Osage County woman’s death as homicide

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlingame Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning in her Burlingame apartment.

The KBI said it responded to assist the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:25 p.m. about three hours after officers found the woman, identified as 49-year-old Cristina Pratt.

On Sunday evening, the KBI said a concerned citizen called the Burlingame Police Department when she couldn’t reach her friend, Pratt. Officers from the Burlingame PD went to check on Pratt’s welfare.

When they attempted to contact Pratt at her apartment, nobody answered the door and the apartment was quiet, the KBI said.

Still unable to locate Pratt, on Monday morning, officers returned and arranged for the property’s owner to unlock the apartment. At about 9:30 a.m., they entered the apartment and found Pratt dead.

“Investigators believe she was the victim of foul play,” the KBI said. “An autopsy will be conducted.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

