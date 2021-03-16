Advertisement

Proposal to ban transgender athletes advances in Kansas

Kansas state Reps. Stephanie Byers, left, D-Wichita, and Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, confer during as a Senate committee considers a bill they oppose to ban transgender students from participating in girls' or women's school sports, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Byers is the first elected transgender state lawmaker in Kansas, and Woodard was one of the first two openly gay or lesbian lawmakers. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Conservative Republicans have advanced a proposal that would ban transgender students from girl’s and women’s sports in Kansas schools and colleges.

Supporters are confident they’ll overcome arguments that there’s no need for such a measure.

The state Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a voice vote after a brief debate Tuesday, sending it to the full Senate, where GOP leaders have identified the measure as a priority.

Republicans in Congress and more than 20 state legislatures are pushing for similar bans. Supporters largely haven’t been able to cite examples of transgender students’ participation causing problems but argue they’re promoting fairness in sports

