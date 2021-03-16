Advertisement

Registered violent offender arrested for sexual assault Sunday

Andrew Vanhorn
Andrew Vanhorn(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested a previous felon and registered violent offender for sexual assault and various other charges.

Police said 32-year-old Andrew Vanhorn injured a woman after he entered a business she was working at in the 1500 block of East Harry, holding a knife to her and assaulting her. She fled the business and called the police.

Officers later learned that Vanhorn had already been arrested from a separate investigation from an aggravated battery and theft Sunday evening.

The investigations are still ongoing and the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

