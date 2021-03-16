Registered violent offender arrested for sexual assault Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested a previous felon and registered violent offender for sexual assault and various other charges.

Police said 32-year-old Andrew Vanhorn injured a woman after he entered a business she was working at in the 1500 block of East Harry, holding a knife to her and assaulting her. She fled the business and called the police.

Officers later learned that Vanhorn had already been arrested from a separate investigation from an aggravated battery and theft Sunday evening.

The investigations are still ongoing and the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.