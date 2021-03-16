Sedgwick County amends health order to allow school districts to make own decision on face masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners made revisions to a new health order that removed gathering limits.

The commission voted to allow school boards to have the authority to make their own decisions on masking in their district.

If the district doesn’t make a decision, they would fall under the county’s order.

County Health officer Doctor Garold Minns said the county is making progress but it’s not time to let up.

“Not the time to just give up. It is not the time to just throw away everything and say okay, the vaccine will get us there,” Minns said. “Let’s not worry about any restrictions. Again the majority of people in the community are not immune. the virus is still here. The virus will take advantage of our susceptibility.”

The county said it’s still working on the guidelines for groups in Phases 3 and 4 and should have appointments available to them later this week.

County leaders are encouraging those in Phase 2 who have not received a vaccine yet to do so.

