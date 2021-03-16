Sen. Roger Marshall pushes for more Americans to get at least single dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan. Penned an op-ed last week, saying the FDA needs the authority to recommend that more Americans receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but wait to receive a second dose until the majority of people have been vaccinated.

He says now, he hopes legislation can do just that.

“We have pursued legislation. We’re getting some sponsors, some co-sponsors for the bill, trying to make it bipartisan, bicameral, and to get it on something that’s going to get passed through the rest of Congress,” Marshall said.

A similar plan is being used in Great Britain. Marshall said the U.S. can gain insight from that initiative and hopefully use that knowledge to get closer to herd immunity sooner.

As he pushes for more Americans to get at least one vaccine dose, Marshall returned from a visit to the Mexican border this week. He said border agents tell him anywhere from five to 25 percent of those crossing the border are testing positive for COVID-19.

