Tom Brady gives out phone number for fans to text him

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants to hear from the public.

And that means you, if you’re so inclined.

He took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video in which he gave out his cellphone number.

“Hey what’s up everyone, so this is a real first for me, but I’ve been talked into giving out my cellphone on the internet,” Brady says in the video.

“So listen, rule number one, before we get into any of this, no texting on game days. Really, though, what this is, it’s a tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers, where we can actually do a better job of responding to you and your questions and all the great messages.

“Sometimes it gets hard to sort through the ‘You suck, Brady’ in the [Twitter] comments. I know there’s quite a few of those over the years. It’s usually from the Jet fans, but to be clear, if you do text me, ‘You suck,’ yes, I’ll see it, and I may or may not respond. So, shoot me a message. I promise I’m going to get back to as many of you guys as possible, when I have the time.”

Brady has 1.8 million followers on Twitter.

You can hit him up at 415-612-1737.

Is it really his main personal number? Probably not. But like he said, he’s going to be checking this one and responding.

