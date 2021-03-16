Vaccinations begin at Sedgwick County’s new mass vaccination site

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Monday (March 15) began administering shots at the county’s new mass vaccination site at the Sedgwick County Extension Office in the 7000 block of West 21st Street (near 21st and Ridge Road). The county is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the National Guard to help make the second site possible. With the second site comes the opportunity to schedule more appointments, benefiting the cause in the fight against COVID-19. The first site is at Wichita’s former Central Library downtown.

“It’s a new setup, so there’s things to iron out versus being a smoother process at the library at 223 South Main because we’ve been there for awhile, but give us a day and we’ll have any kinks ironed out,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said of the second site.

Once you’re eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County can schedule an appointment on the county’s website or call 316-660-1029.

