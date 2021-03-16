Weather Alert: Severe storms & snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that severe storms will pose a large hail threat in south central Kansas overnight and a setup for blizzard conditions in southwest Kansas on Wednesday.

Storms that develop in the overnight will track to the northeast with locally heavy rain and hail, possibly up to the size of half dollars. Meanwhile, in southwest Kansas, steady rain will develop with a changeover to snow by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s and 40s with increasing north winds.

Snow amounts of 3-5 inches are possible from around Dodge City south into Elkhart and Liberal. North winds gusting to 45 mph will create some poor visibility for awhile. Steady rain is likely across central and eastern Kansas throughout the day. The rain/snow line will try to push east Wednesday evening, but accumulations of snow in central Kansas should be limited to an inch or less.

The storm moves out Thursday with decreasing clouds and a very chilly north wind.

Temperatures will gradually warm up a bit to end the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Storms likely late; some severe with hail and heavy rain. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then rain likely for the afternoon. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix ending; cloudy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 51 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 32 Sunny. Warmer.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 44 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 48 Showers and storms likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 41 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

