Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 16-year-old girl last reported seen Monday morning.

Police said Jonessa Horne was last seen about 10 a.m. in the area of Northwest High School. Police say Horne stands about five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Jonessa. She has black/blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue undershirt with red lettering and dark blue jeans.

If you see Horne or you know where she could be, call 911.

