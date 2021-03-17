Advertisement

4You: Hutchinson PD captain getting locked up for good cause, Towne West hosting Shocker watch party

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are a couple of feel-good stories for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Hutchinson Police Captain Thad Pickard is heading to jail for a good cause. He is among Hutchinson community members who will be incarcerated Friday (March19) to raise money for “Rise Up Reno,” a coalition-based community organization focused on preventing things like including underage drinking, school dropout and substance abuse. Capt. Pickard’s time in jail will be streamed live on the Hutchinson Police Department’s Facebook page, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be a special guest and all donors will have a chance to win a meet-and-greet with one of HPD’s K9s.

Wichita’s westside mall will be hosting a watch party Thursday evening for fans to cheer on Wichita State in its First Four game of the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers take on Drake at 5:30 p.m. for the right to move into the field of 64 in the NCAA Tournament West Region. This year, all of the games in the Big Dance are in the Indianapolis area.

In hosting Thursday’s watch party, Towne West Square said a portion of the mall will be transformed into a Fan Zone complete with a 20-foot scree, projector and sound system playing the game live. Town West Square is in the 4600 block of West Kellogg Drive.

