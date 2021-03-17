Advertisement

Baby fighting for life after Houston officer-involved shooting

By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - The family of a 1-year-old baby accidentally shot by a Houston Police officer is taking legal action after a police chase left a child needing brain surgery.

It happened two weeks ago. Police were chasing down a suspect and fired gunshots that left a child needing brain surgery.

Police started shooting at an armed robbery suspect they were chasing, who crashed at a southwest Houston gas station and took Smalls and her son hostage in their car.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement, saying in part, “We are hoping and praying for the child’s speedy recovery.”

The child’s mother, Daisha Smalls, is calling for action, not words. “My son has been fighting every day for his life,” she said.

She and her attorneys, including well-known attorney Ben Crump, plan on filing a lawsuit.

It’s been two weeks since her 1-year-old son Legend was accidentally shot by Houston police.

“My baby didn’t deserve it. My baby didn’t deserve to get shot, especially not by the police,” Smalls said.

Her attorneys believe the police violated their own policy, with officers shooting while she and her son was in her car.

“She’s screaming at the top of her lungs, but they still shoot anyway knowing that she was in the car,” Crump said.

“Even if this suspect had taken Daisha hostage, you don’t shoot. This is not the movies,” attorney Tony Romanucci said.

“I blame the crook, not the officer,” said Houston Police Officers Union president Doug Griffith.

He said the 15-year veteran officer accused in the shooting was trying to protect the mother and baby.

“I think he took the appropriate action, did what he had to do that night, and we stand by our officer, and he was devastated that anyone else was hurt, especially a baby.” Griffith said.

He said there is bodycam video. Crump said he wants to get it from Houston Police.

