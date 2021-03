WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in west Wichita Tuesday evening.

The man was driving on Kellogg going west to take the south I-235 exit, but the vehicle was traveling too fast and left the roadway, striking a pillar, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

