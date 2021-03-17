Advertisement

More high-risk Kansans finally able to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Grant DeMars
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching four months into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, high-risk Kansans younger than 65 will finally be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that the state will move to Phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan on March 22. The move will open up the vaccine to Kansans between ages 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure will be eligible for vaccination.

“Thanks to an increased supply in vaccine, Kansas will begin vaccinating individuals who qualify in either Phase 3 or Phase 4 on March 22,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This expedited timeline will allow Kansans to get back to work, back to school, and back to a more normal way of life. I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated when it is their turn and continuing to follow the public health guidance, so we can return back to normal.”

Many feel the opportunity for high-risk Kansans younger than 65 should have come sooner.

Kurt Oswald got tired of waiting in Sedgwick County. He’s 63, diabetic and has heart issues. Oswald said his wife, is also 63, and also diabetic. Last week, Oswald traveled to Ponca City, Okla. to get his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“There were giving it at Walmart, so I signed up,” Oswald said. “We didn’t have to sue an Oklahoma ID or address.”

He said he’s glad that other Kansans won’t have to take the same measures to get their shot.

Sedgwick County said if you’re included in an earlier phase of the rollout plan, you should schedule your appointment for this week so that more spots will be open next week for people with underlying health conditions.

“That’s another incentive for folks who are in Phase 1 and 2 to get their appointments this week so they won’t be competing with another large group of people eligible.”

