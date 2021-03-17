Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita

A person died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night (March16) at Pawnee and Hillside in southeast Wichita.
A person died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night (March16) at Pawnee and Hillside in southeast Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night at Pawnee and Hillside in southeast Wichita.

This was reported at about 9:11 p.m. Monday. As of late Monday night, police remained on scene investigating what happened. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

Look for updates from police once they release further details, here on www.kwch.com and on air Wednesday morning on Eyewitness News This Morning.

