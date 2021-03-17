Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night at Pawnee and Hillside in southeast Wichita.

This was reported at about 9:11 p.m. Monday. As of late Monday night, police remained on scene investigating what happened. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

