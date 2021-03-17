Advertisement

Weather Alert: Strong/severe storms, and snow, blow out of Kansas tonight

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says severe storms will weaken early Wednesday but...
Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says severe storms will weaken early Wednesday but thunder will continue to rumble at times this afternoon .(KWCH 12)
By Mark Larson
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says severe storms will weaken early Wednesday but thunder will continue to rumble at times this afternoon along with a cold wind-driven rain. Heavy, wet, blowing snow will end later today across southwest Kansas, but not before several inches fall.

Winds will gust near 50 mph across the state thru this afternoon and it will be much colder today with Wednesday highs ranging from around 40 northwest with steady or falling temperatures elsewhere.

Rain will briefly mix with wet snow over eastern Kansas this evening before ending after midnight, look for clearing late tonight for the west. Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 20s northwest, and to around 35 southeast tonight, with gusty northerly winds.

We’ll see lots of sunshine Thursday, but it’ll be cool with Thursday highs in the low to mid 50s nearly statewide and stiff northerly breeze around 20 mph, and higher gusts, most of the day.

Friday’s weather, thru the weekend, looks quiet, with a warming trend. Highs around 60 Friday should climb into the 60s and lower 70s again this weekend.

Gusty winds will return this weekend and chances for rain and storms will roll our way again Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Storms ending this morning, rain this afternoon. Windy, colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Steady/falling temps.

Tonight: Brief rain/snow mix this evening then cloudy, colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Fri: High: 55 Mostly sunny; warmer.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 48 Showers and storms likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 43 Early showers then decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday...
Kansas Senate Majority leader released from jail
A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson. Wilson...
Judge orders new trial for Albert Wilson
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Geologist gives insight into recent earthquake activity in Wichita
Severe storm risk Tuesday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
Strong storms Tuesday night, rain/snow Wednesday

Latest News

Severe weather is expected overnight with snow in the west
Weather Alert: Severe storms & snow
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says enjoy today because another storm system is heading our way.
Calm before the storm Tuesday
Severe storm risk Tuesday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
Strong storms Tuesday night, rain/snow Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the same storm system that kept us wet all weekend remains with...
Wet start to the workweek