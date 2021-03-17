Weather Alert: Strong/severe storms, and snow, blow out of Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says severe storms will weaken early Wednesday but thunder will continue to rumble at times this afternoon along with a cold wind-driven rain. Heavy, wet, blowing snow will end later today across southwest Kansas, but not before several inches fall.

Winds will gust near 50 mph across the state thru this afternoon and it will be much colder today with Wednesday highs ranging from around 40 northwest with steady or falling temperatures elsewhere.

Rain will briefly mix with wet snow over eastern Kansas this evening before ending after midnight, look for clearing late tonight for the west. Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 20s northwest, and to around 35 southeast tonight, with gusty northerly winds.

We’ll see lots of sunshine Thursday, but it’ll be cool with Thursday highs in the low to mid 50s nearly statewide and stiff northerly breeze around 20 mph, and higher gusts, most of the day.

Friday’s weather, thru the weekend, looks quiet, with a warming trend. Highs around 60 Friday should climb into the 60s and lower 70s again this weekend.

Gusty winds will return this weekend and chances for rain and storms will roll our way again Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Storms ending this morning, rain this afternoon. Windy, colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Steady/falling temps.

Tonight: Brief rain/snow mix this evening then cloudy, colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Fri: High: 55 Mostly sunny; warmer.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 48 Showers and storms likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 43 Early showers then decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.