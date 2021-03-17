Where’s Shane? WSU Molecular Diagnostics Lab

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With vaccine distribution ramping up in the state, it’s important to remember that testing is still an important tool in the fight against COVID-19. Today we’re out at the WSU Molecular Diagnostics Lab getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happens next after you get a COVID test. We also get some questions you may have answered about the test themselves! If you’re looking to get a covid 19 test, you can find a location on where to get one at the link below!

www.wichita.edu/research/mdl/KDHE_Testing_Partner_Locations.php

