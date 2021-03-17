Advertisement

Wichita Police looking for suspects in multiple ATM thefts

Wichita Police are asking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in multiple...
Wichita Police are asking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in multiple thefts from ATMs earlier this month.(Wichita Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in multiple thefts from ATMs earlier this month.

In one incident on March 3, two suspects damaged and stole money from an ATM in the 4000 block of West Maple.

In another incident on Monday, the two suspects used a stolen vehicle to drag an ATM off its base and took money from the machine in the 8000 block of East Harry.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigations at (316) 268-4136 or submit anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at (316) 267-2111.

