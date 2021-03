WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy of Hope’s free food give away continues Thursday.

The parking lot of the Bethel Life Center on South Meridian will open their parking lot at 9 a.m.

They said they’ll try to open by 10:30 a.m.

There’s a limit of two boxes per car, and it is first come, first serve and while supplies last.

Convoy of Hope will continue once a month.

