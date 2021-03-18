Advertisement

Governor indicates Kansas will extend income tax filing deadline

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference,...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Melissa Brunner and Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly indicated Kansas will follow the federal government’s lead, and extend the state’s income tax filing deadline.

Her comments came during an appearance Thursday afternoon in Marysville to lobby for Medicaid expansion. Kelly said she the state will do the same as it did last year in extending the filing deadline, as people continue to deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly said specifics of a delay still were being worked out.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it was delaying the traditional federal tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.

