Governor indicates Kansas will extend income tax filing deadline

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly indicated Kansas will follow the federal government’s lead, and extend the state’s income tax filing deadline.

Her comments came during an appearance Thursday afternoon in Marysville to lobby for Medicaid expansion. Kelly said she the state will do the same as it did last year in extending the filing deadline, as people continue to deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly said specifics of a delay still were being worked out.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it was delaying the traditional federal tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.

