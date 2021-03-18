Gradual warming trend kicking in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much milder weather is on track to move in for the upcoming weekend. Friday will offer a nice break from the Kansas wind, but it will be increasing over the weekend for much of the state.

Skies will be clear into Friday with lows in the 20s. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s with a sunny day around the state.

Look for a sunny day on Saturday, but south winds will start ramping up with gusts around 30 in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

More clouds are set to arrive on Sunday with gusty winds and warming temperatures into the upper 60s. Chances for showers and a few storms will return late Sunday night to parts of central and western Kansas. Rain chances will increase for all heading into Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming clear, cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Clear, chilly. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 64 Sunny; breezy late.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 44 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 49 Cloudy; P.M. showers and storms likely.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 42 AM showers then mostly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 39 Partly cloudy.

