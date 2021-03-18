Advertisement

How to use QR Codes on TV

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
(KWCH) - “I was watching the news and you mentioned a link on your KWCH app but I can’t find it!  Help!”

We hear you!  With so much important information being shared right now, we want to make sure you can easily find it.  That’s why you’ll see QR codes pop up during our KWCH and KSCW newscasts.

What is a QR code?

KWCH QR Code
KWCH QR Code(kwch)

It’s that square black and white code you may have seen on products or in stores that quickly links you to the information.  It stands for “Quick Response” and does just that.

How do I use it? If you see a QR code on your TV screen during a newscast, just hold up your smartphone camera to the code.  Your phone will read the code and take you directly to the information.  It is that simple and easy!

