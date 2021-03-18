Kansas AG joins lawsuit over Biden’s Keystone XL pipeline cancellation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is suing the president over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Schmidt joins 21 other states in a federal lawsuit claiming President Joe Biden had no authority to cancel the pipeline’s permit. They say the pipeline will reduce the demand for energy from the Middle East by giving the US access to Canadian resources.

Schmidt, who also joined 13 other attorneys general in a February letter asking President Biden to reverse the decision, says it wasn’t fair of the president to pull the rug out from under a project approved by Congress and worked on for years.

“This pipeline was years in the making,” Schmidt said. “If the government can unilaterally and without due process renege on its approval of this project, then no large capital investment requiring government approval is safe from having the regulatory rug pulled out from under it. No president has legal authority to disregard the plain language of the act of Congress that approved this project, and to do so without even the appearance of fairness through notice to affected parties and an opportunity to be heard is the very definition of ‘arbitrary and capricious’ government action that the law forbids.”

The pipeline was approved when Congress enacted a law approving the project if former President Barack Obama didn’t formally explain his disapproval within 60 days, which he didn’t do.

