Advertisement

Medical professionals explain responses to COVID-19 vaccine

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more people get a COVID-19 vaccine, some are having different response to the doses, especially after the second shot.

Eyewitness News spoke with one Ascension Via Christi nurse who worked in the COVID-19 unit who reported getting middle symptoms after her second dose, as well. But she said she would do it all over again to continue to be protected against the virus.

A COVID-19 vaccine was made available to healthcare workers in December. Now, many are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Trina Williams, the registered nurse who spoke about her symptoms after the second dose, said those symptoms lasted about 12 hours. She said the relatively brief window of not feeling well was well worth the effort.

“I’m just really happy that now I have that protection,” she said. “I’ve taken care of so many people who have passed away, who have died. I’ve taken care of people that have left, but had very long-lasting symptoms, people that I work with that still have symptoms, that are still having issues three months later. I’m just happy and it’s the shot of hope.”

Ascension Via Christi Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Hagan said many feel mildly sick after their second dose, but that’s normal.

“Fever, chills, body aches, headache, fatigue, and that is a reaction to those chemicals your body is releasing as a response, an immune response, to the vaccine,” she said. “That’s a normal response that we anticipate.”

If you’d had COVID-19 or have an underlying health condition, Dr. Hagan said it’s up to your body how it reacts to the vaccine.

“Everyone is unique, and everyone’s immune response is somewhat different,” she said. “But again, even if you do have those side effects after the vaccine, they will go away.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old George Phillips, suspected in a domestic violence case, was injured in a Thursday...
Wichita police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting had threatened to kill woman, children
Partridge, Kansas residents
Residents of some KS small towns seeing skyrocketed gas bills from last month’s cold snap
generic jail
Sheriff’s Office: Package with return label from Kansas AG to Sedgwick County inmate had K2, rolling papers
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
The blessing box that usually sits below Jennifer Clark's Little Free Library was stolen, and...
Blessing box stolen; people and pets go without food

Latest News

Vaccination site in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doses of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Sedgwick County
Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport is among many across the U.S. seeing a surge in...
Wichita airport sees increase in passengers as more see light at end of pandemic tunnel
KU Wichita Center for Healthcare
KU School of Medicine to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses
Some hospitals in Sedgwick County are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations...
Hospitals report treating more people eligible for vaccine who didn’t get it
The HealthCore Clinic is among community partners working to vaccine underserved communities in...
Weekly vaccination clinic focuses on underserved communities