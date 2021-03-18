Medical professionals explain responses to COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more people get a COVID-19 vaccine, some are having different response to the doses, especially after the second shot.

Eyewitness News spoke with one Ascension Via Christi nurse who worked in the COVID-19 unit who reported getting middle symptoms after her second dose, as well. But she said she would do it all over again to continue to be protected against the virus.

A COVID-19 vaccine was made available to healthcare workers in December. Now, many are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Trina Williams, the registered nurse who spoke about her symptoms after the second dose, said those symptoms lasted about 12 hours. She said the relatively brief window of not feeling well was well worth the effort.

“I’m just really happy that now I have that protection,” she said. “I’ve taken care of so many people who have passed away, who have died. I’ve taken care of people that have left, but had very long-lasting symptoms, people that I work with that still have symptoms, that are still having issues three months later. I’m just happy and it’s the shot of hope.”

Ascension Via Christi Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Hagan said many feel mildly sick after their second dose, but that’s normal.

“Fever, chills, body aches, headache, fatigue, and that is a reaction to those chemicals your body is releasing as a response, an immune response, to the vaccine,” she said. “That’s a normal response that we anticipate.”

If you’d had COVID-19 or have an underlying health condition, Dr. Hagan said it’s up to your body how it reacts to the vaccine.

“Everyone is unique, and everyone’s immune response is somewhat different,” she said. “But again, even if you do have those side effects after the vaccine, they will go away.”

