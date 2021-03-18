UPDATE: Sedgwick County COVID-19 vaccine sign-up phone number again working

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County said issues with its phone line for scheduling vaccine appointments have been resolved.

“People may resume calling that number (316-660-1029) to schedule an appointment online,” the county updated in a tweet.

Sedgwick County’s vaccine sign-up line as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday is down.

To schedule an appointment, residents can call (316) 660-7440, leave a voicemail and call center staff will call back to assist with scheduling an appointment.

The county said an internet issue was causing the outage.

