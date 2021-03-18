UPDATE: Sedgwick County COVID-19 vaccine sign-up phone number again working
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County said issues with its phone line for scheduling vaccine appointments have been resolved.
“People may resume calling that number (316-660-1029) to schedule an appointment online,” the county updated in a tweet.
Sedgwick County’s vaccine sign-up line as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday is down.
To schedule an appointment, residents can call (316) 660-7440, leave a voicemail and call center staff will call back to assist with scheduling an appointment.
The county said an internet issue was causing the outage.
