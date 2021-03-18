Sedgwick County now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next 2 phases in rollout plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County announced on Thursday (March 18) that it is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the next two phases in the state’s vaccine rollout plan, (Phases 3 and 4).

Phase 3 includes people with severe medical risks who are younger than 65. These severe risks include cancer, chronic kidney disease and heart conditions, as well as some professional fields that require some close interaction with others. These jobs include utility workers, logistics workers, water/wastewater workers, construction workers, people who work in finance including bankers brokers and lenders, IT workers, communications workers, apartment leasing staff,DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub drivers, real estate agents, and government employees.

Phase 4 includes people who are 16 to 64 years old and have other, less severe medical risks like asthma, cystic fibrosis, diabetes and obesity. You can see the full list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Phases 3 and 4 below.

You can schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County Schedule online here: www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/, or by calling 316-660-1029.

The Sedgwick County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the former Wichita library downtown at 223 S. Main, the K-State Research Extension Office, near 21st North and Ridge Road, and the Drive-thru clinic at the Wichita Transit center at 777 E. Waterman are open Monday through Saturday. People within Phases 1 through 4 are eligible to schedule an appointment.

If a person with a severe medical risk has received medical advice to not go to a large vaccine clinic, such as the community vaccination site at 223 S. Main, call the Sedgwick County Health Department at 660-1029 to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru clinic. The county said the drive-thru clinic is also open to residents with mobility difficulties.

