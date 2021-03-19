Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi first stop for traveling ‘pandemic crucifix’

The "pandemic crucifix" given to Ascension Via Christi is scheduled to travel to its ministries...
The "pandemic crucifix" given to Ascension Via Christi is scheduled to travel to its ministries in 19 states and the District of Columbia. It was in Wichita on Wednesday, March 17.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A symbol of inspiration and hope made its way to Wichita Wednesday, March 17. The “pandemic crucifix” given to Ascension in December, is scheduled to travel to 19 states and the District of Columbia, “serving as a reminder of how we are united in the love of God and neighbor.”

Ascension Via Christi said in December, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese visit Ascension’s offices in St. Louis and offered a special blessing for those across the country who served its mission, “especially those who care for patients and their families.”

“The archbishop presented Ascension with a crucifix similar to a crucifix that inspired the people of Rome to turn to God for hope and healing during an epidemic in 1522. That crucifix was brought back to Rome by Pope Francis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ascension Via Christi explained.

The crucifix was in Manhattan on Monday before traveling to Wichita. Ascension Via Christi said next Thursday and Friday (March 18 and 19), it will be in the healthcare system’s facilities in Pittsburg and Fort Scott.

“As it travels to various locations throughout our Kansas ministry, it will give our medical staff and associates the opportunity to reflect upon the words of blessing from Archbishop Rozanski, their own COVID-19 journey, and how God has been present in their life and work,” said Tracey Biles, Ascension Via Christi’s chief mission integration officer.

