IRS chief: Child tax payments likely delayed

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - Taxpayers hoping to cash in on the newly increased child credit may have to wait a while.

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig said his agency may not be able to start paying those credits in July, the deadline the massive $1.9 trillion relief law calls for.

Rettig said the IRS is swamped with both the regular tax season and the $1,400 payments provided by the law, which the IRS is also handling.

The new child credit increases the amount of money taxpayers can get for kids from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600 for kids younger than 6.

The relief law calls for those credits to be paid out in payments starting in July.

Rettig said he can’t even begin working on a portal for people to claim those credits until the newly extended tax filing deadline of May 17 passes.

