Advertisement

Residents of some KS small towns seeing skyrocketed gas bills from last month’s cold snap

By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many continue to see high gas bills after last month’s cold snap.

One man in Partridge received a bill that was over $2,000.

“$2,744. You skimp and save and now you get kicked in the gut with a crazy bill,” James Chambers, Partridge resident, said.

The city said it gets its gas through the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency.

“I expected $300.”

It’s not just Partridge. Other cities like Winfield are also dealing with high bills.

Winfield said it plans to spread the cost of purchasing a portion of customers’ natural gas over a six-year period, which is an increase of about $29 per month per customer.

“I don’t know what to do.”

The Kansas Corporation Commission said it’s investigating the issue, but cities like Partridge said it can’t wait for the conclusion of the investigation as people are getting these bills now.

Residents have an option to get on a payment plan.

Partridge said it did apply for the low-interest loan program, but it didn’t fully cover the bill it received. Not the city and those customers are trying to figure out what to do.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old George Phillips, suspected in a domestic violence case, was injured in a Thursday...
Wichita police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting had threatened to kill woman, children
generic jail
Sheriff’s Office: Package with return label from Kansas AG to Sedgwick County inmate had K2, rolling papers
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
The blessing box that usually sits below Jennifer Clark's Little Free Library was stolen, and...
Blessing box stolen; people and pets go without food

Latest News

March 18 OIS call in Wichita
Concern with DV increase brought to surface with case that led to officer-involved shooting
Vaccine
First round of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Sedgwick County next week
Down power lines
Evergy shares safety tips to take if you see down power line
Vaccination site in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doses of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Sedgwick County
Traffic at Wichita airport
Wichita airport sees increase in passengers as more see light at end of pandemic tunnel