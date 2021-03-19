Residents of some KS small towns seeing skyrocketed gas bills from last month’s cold snap

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many continue to see high gas bills after last month’s cold snap.

One man in Partridge received a bill that was over $2,000.

“$2,744. You skimp and save and now you get kicked in the gut with a crazy bill,” James Chambers, Partridge resident, said.

The city said it gets its gas through the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency.

“I expected $300.”

It’s not just Partridge. Other cities like Winfield are also dealing with high bills.

Winfield said it plans to spread the cost of purchasing a portion of customers’ natural gas over a six-year period, which is an increase of about $29 per month per customer.

“I don’t know what to do.”

The Kansas Corporation Commission said it’s investigating the issue, but cities like Partridge said it can’t wait for the conclusion of the investigation as people are getting these bills now.

Residents have an option to get on a payment plan.

Partridge said it did apply for the low-interest loan program, but it didn’t fully cover the bill it received. Not the city and those customers are trying to figure out what to do.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.