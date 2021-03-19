Sheriff’s Office: Package with return label from Kansas AG to Sedgwick County inmate had K2, rolling papers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A package that was sent to a Sedgwick County Detention Facility inmate with a return address from the Kansas Attorney General contained K2 and rolling papers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The package contained five grams of K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and 32 rolling papers.

The sheriff’s investigations division consulted with its legal advisor and the attorney general’s office and determined that the package was not official legal mail.

The sheriff’s department is now looking for the people responsible for the package and will present the case to the District Attorney’s office once an investigation is complete.

