Advertisement

Shocker softball scores big upset at Oklahoma State

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (KWCH) - Release from GoShockers.com:

Wichita State opened the Mizuno Classic with a dominant upset of No. 8/6 Oklahoma State, 9-2, Thursday night at Cowgirl Stadium. Wichita State (14-3) picked up its second win over a ranked opponent of the season and highest ranked win in program history. The Shockers defeated No. 23 Iowa State on March 7 in Arlington, Texas, for their first upset bid of the season. Three Shockers finished with two hits, including home runs from Madison Perrigan and Jessica Garcia. Perrigan was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Bailee Nickerson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kaylee Huecker tallied two hits in three at-bats to go with an RBI. Camryn Compton drove in a pair of runs on a single.

Bailey Lange (7-1) threw a complete game, allowing just the two runs – a two-run home run – on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Wichita State went to work early in the top of the first, scoring five runs on four hits and two Oklahoma State errors. Neleigh Herring opened the scoring with an RBI single after Perrigan walked and Barnard reached on an error. The Shockers then scored four of their runs with two outs. Three straight hits from Nickerson, Compton and Huecker capped the scoring.An RBI double from Perrigan and an RBI single from Nickerson gave the Shockers a touchdown lead after two full innings. Oklahoma State broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth on Hayley Busby’s two-run home run. The Shockers would add a run in the fifth on Perrigan’s solo bomb and the final run in the top of the seventh on Garcia’s pinch-hit round-tripper.

Up Next:

The Mizuno Classic rolls on tomorrow (Friday) with Wichita State facing UTSA and Kansas City at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old George Phillips, suspected in a domestic violence case, was injured in a Thursday...
Wichita police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting had threatened to kill woman, children
Partridge, Kansas residents
Residents of some KS small towns seeing skyrocketed gas bills from last month’s cold snap
generic jail
Sheriff’s Office: Package with return label from Kansas AG to Sedgwick County inmate had K2, rolling papers
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
The blessing box that usually sits below Jennifer Clark's Little Free Library was stolen, and...
Blessing box stolen; people and pets go without food

Latest News

Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Shockers lose heartbreaker in ‘First 4’ of NCAA Tournament
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in...
Blake Bell back with Chiefs
Kansas State University women's soccer standout Brookelynn Entz.
Former Newton standout, K-State Wildcat selected by Kansas City in National Women’s Soccer League Draft
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash