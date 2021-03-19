Shocker softball scores big upset at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KWCH) - Release from GoShockers.com:

Wichita State opened the Mizuno Classic with a dominant upset of No. 8/6 Oklahoma State, 9-2, Thursday night at Cowgirl Stadium. Wichita State (14-3) picked up its second win over a ranked opponent of the season and highest ranked win in program history. The Shockers defeated No. 23 Iowa State on March 7 in Arlington, Texas, for their first upset bid of the season. Three Shockers finished with two hits, including home runs from Madison Perrigan and Jessica Garcia. Perrigan was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Bailee Nickerson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kaylee Huecker tallied two hits in three at-bats to go with an RBI. Camryn Compton drove in a pair of runs on a single.

Bailey Lange (7-1) threw a complete game, allowing just the two runs – a two-run home run – on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Wichita State went to work early in the top of the first, scoring five runs on four hits and two Oklahoma State errors. Neleigh Herring opened the scoring with an RBI single after Perrigan walked and Barnard reached on an error. The Shockers then scored four of their runs with two outs. Three straight hits from Nickerson, Compton and Huecker capped the scoring.An RBI double from Perrigan and an RBI single from Nickerson gave the Shockers a touchdown lead after two full innings. Oklahoma State broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth on Hayley Busby’s two-run home run. The Shockers would add a run in the fifth on Perrigan’s solo bomb and the final run in the top of the seventh on Garcia’s pinch-hit round-tripper.

Up Next:

The Mizuno Classic rolls on tomorrow (Friday) with Wichita State facing UTSA and Kansas City at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

