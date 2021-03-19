Shockers lose heartbreaker in ‘First 4’ of NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team led most of the way, but couldn’t put Drake away and gave up the lead late on the way to a heartbreaking, 53-52 loss in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Shockers’ season ends with a final record of 16-6.

An Alterique Gilbert 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the front of the rim and Drake, the fellow No. 11 seed out of Wichita State’s former Missouri Valley Conference, advances to play No. 6 seed USC on Saturday.

The Shockers twice built leads to as much as 11 points. The second coming with 11:22 left in the game. Drake chipped away and took its first lead since early in the first half at 46-45 with 4:16 left to play.

In the first half, Wichita State led 21-10 through about 15 minutes before letting Drake back into it on a half-ending 10-0 run. The Shockers reestablished control in the second half, but couldn’t sustain it.

Junior forward Morris Udeze led the Shockers with 22 points. Wichita State leading scorer and American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year Tyson Etienne,, a sophomore guard, struggled to find his shot, only making a free throw for one point, about 16 below his season average.

