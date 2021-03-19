Advertisement

Sunshine sticks around through the weekend

We’ll get warmer for the weekend, but the wind will pick up too.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly start to the day, with lows in the 20s and 30s this morning, sunshine and warmer temps will take over this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s and the wind will stay mild. We’ll get warmer for the weekend, but the wind will pick up too.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the 30s. We’ll have a clear sky with mild wind. Saturday, highs will warm into the mid-60s with a sunny sky. The wind will pick up, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

The wind will continue through the end of the weekend with highs staying in the 60s. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Sunday night and it will continue off and on throughout the day on Monday, into Tuesday morning. Highs will get cooler when the rain moves in, dropping into the upper 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Sunshine will return mid-week and it will stick around through the rest of the next workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 57.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 49 Showers likely, breezy.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 44 AM showers then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

