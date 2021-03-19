Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old George Phillips, suspected in a domestic violence case, was injured in a Thursday...
Wichita police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting had threatened to kill woman, children
Partridge, Kansas residents
Residents of some KS small towns seeing skyrocketed gas bills from last month’s cold snap
generic jail
Sheriff’s Office: Package with return label from Kansas AG to Sedgwick County inmate had K2, rolling papers
Lauren Ashley Baker
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
The blessing box that usually sits below Jennifer Clark's Little Free Library was stolen, and...
Blessing box stolen; people and pets go without food

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year