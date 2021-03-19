Weekly vaccination clinic focuses on underserved communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some community partners in Sedgwick County are focusing vaccination efforts on underserved communities. That effort began Friday morning (March 19) with a weekly vaccine clinic serving people in Wichita.

The goal is to get the vaccine into more people’s arms, but more specifically, the group of healthcare leaders organizing the weekly clinic is working to reach underserved communities.

“(COVID-19) disproportionately impacted communities of color, our African American, our Hispanic communities, our low-income communities, essential workers,” HealthCore Clinic CEO Teresa Lovelady said. “So, being able to provide access to the vaccine, to those targeted communities is critical.”

HealthCore Clinic and GraceMed Health Clinic are getting people vaccinated at the Boys and Girls Club in northeast Wichita. On Friday, nearly 150 people received their shots.

“It makes me feel like they’re starting to get it,” said GraceMed Health Clinic CEO Venus Lee. “And that’s the important message, just to get vaccinated, do your part in helping us achieve some immunity.”

With some still unclear about why and how to get vaccinated, new public service announcements are focusing on African American and Hispanic communities. Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez are encouraging people to get informed on the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s just important for people to see that not only are we saying, but we’re showing that we are getting (vaccines), and that we believe they’re safe enough for us, for our families,” Lopez said.

“We want to make sure that even with the distrust there that we can inform black and brown communities and then make sure that they see it as safe, and hopefully, they take it as well,” Johnson added.

HealthCore also has a website dedicated to answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, especially for people who are hesitant on getting the shot.

GraceMed and HealthCore on Friday mornings, will host a weekly vaccination clinic at the Boys and Girls Club. If you meet the state criteria for vaccines, you can schedule an appointment with GraceMed or HealthCore.

