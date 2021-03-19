WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a windy and warmer weekend across Kansas.

Saturday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will rebound into the 60s for the entire state, which will be about 10 degrees warmer than today.

South winds will be breezy throughout the day with gusts from 25 to 35 mph during the afternoon. The winds will remain gusty on Sunday for most of the state though they will turn lighter in northwest Kansas.

A cold front will move into the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing returning chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain is likely statewide, but the risk of severe weather will remain low. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for most of the state.

As the rain arrives, temperatures will turn cooler with highs back in the 40s and 50s Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 63

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Remaining breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Sun: High: 66 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 48 Rain and storms likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 41 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 45 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

