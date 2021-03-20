Advertisement

Homicide Investigation begins after Wichita woman found dead

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Department begins homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Wichita home.

Police said at 9 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a home in the 10600 block of W. Taft assisting an EMS call. Once they arrived, officers located the body of 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson with injuries to her body. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police were initially looking for Arvidson’s car, but was later found after a citizen called 911.

Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what happened in this case. If you have additional information, you are asked to call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

