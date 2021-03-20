Advertisement

Hospitals report treating more people eligible for vaccine who didn’t get it

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Sedgwick County, so do hospitalizations. With the vaccine becoming more widely available for everyone, one doctor with Ascension Via Christi said she is noticing something with those are are being hospitalized: Many are eligible to get a vaccine, but for some reason, haven’t received it.

Ascension Via Christi Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Maggie Hagan said no one has been admitted to Ascension Via Christi who has had both doses of the vaccine, but they are seeing more coming in who were eligible to get the vaccine, but didn’t get it..

“We’ve seen no one admitted who has had two shots,” Dr. Hagan said. “But we do see some people who are in the age group where they would be eligible for that vaccination, had not had it, were admitted with, sometimes severe COVID.”

Dr. Hagan said COVID-19 will never stop trying to infect our community.”

“The number of vulnerable people is shrinking, but those that still don’t have immunity either from vaccination or natural disease, are the ones that the virus is going to look for,” she said. “It’s kind of a race, us against the virus. And we want to win. So we want people to gain immunity through vaccination if at all possible so there’s less disease we have to treat in the hospital.”

Vaccinations are now available to many in Sedgwick County.

“Our numbers are where they are because of all the sacrifices and choices people have made to help fight COVID,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “So it’s not like it’s not in our community. It’s still in our community and we need to continue doing what we have been doing to stay successful.”

