KU School of Medicine to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The KU School of Medicine in Wichita received word that it will be getting COVID-19 vaccine doses. Earlier this year, the school signed up through Sedgwick County to be a vaccine provider and this week, received its notification.

The KU School of Medicine started the process of reaching out to those it serves who meet the state’s guidelines for phases 3 and 4 of the vaccine rollout plan. This group includes people who are younger than 65 years old and have severe medical conditions. KU Medical School Executive Director Aaron Ryan said becoming a provider allows the medical school’s patients to get the vaccine at a place where they usually go for regular care.

“I think just familiarity with location, familiarity with providers, you know a lot of our patients are long-term, in our internal medicine clinics. So, just that comfort, familiarity with that physician-patient relationship hopefully may ease any trust concerns that people have with the vaccine.

When it does arrive for KU Medicine, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine will have 300 doses.

