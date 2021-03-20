Advertisement

Questions continue over high gas bills in Kansas communities

By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The small town of Partridge, Kansas, was hit hard with big gas bills. Now, these customers want to know why and who is responsible.

“It’s a really unfortunate thing and we are trying to mitigate those costs for the cities,” said Sam Mills with the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency. KMEA is the organization that buys the gas for the city of Partridge, but says they didn’t raise the price.

“The unregulated suppliers are the ones who set those prices.”

When we asked who those suppliers were during that cold snap in February in Partridge, Mills wasn’t sure. He says they use about 20 different suppliers on any given day from various pipelines.

“Gas suppliers buy sell and trade gas and at the end of the day they are the ones that set the price index.”

Some cities are now offering customers payment plans over a period of time to help but those customers say they want something done now.

Mills says his organization is pushing for state and federal investigators to determine if the extreme weather event is the lone cause for the high prices across the state.

“We would hope that nothing nefarious took place, but when gas goes to that extreme price, it puts doubt in there and we need to know,” said Mills

For now, those with high bills are encouraged to contact their utility company to see if they can work out a payment plan.

