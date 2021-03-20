Doses of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recovery side to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedgwick County Health Department has administered more than 90,000 vaccine doses. As the vaccination effort ramps up a year after health officials reported the county’s first case of COVID-19, the Sedgwick County Health Department is looking ahead to next week when it will give out its first round of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. That will happen next Thursday (March 25) for anyone in Phases 1-4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is in high demand. People who scheduled vaccine appointments for next Thursday morning at the old Central Library in downtown Wichita will have that opportunity to leave fully vaccinated with just one shot. Those in Sedgwick County who haven’t scheduled an appointment for the single-dose shot may not currently be able to find an appointment. For Wichitans wanting the Johnson & Johnson single shot, it was a race to sign up.

“I signed up, realized the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) was on Thursday, canceled my appointment, and re-signed up for Thursday morning,” said Wichita resident Bill Ramsey, scheduled to get the single-does vaccine next week.

Sedgwick County has plenty of open vaccine appointments, but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only be available Thursday morning at Wichita’s former library downtown. There are about 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all of them have been claimed.

Some chose the single shot for the convenience, only having to schedule one appointment.

“Just having to get the one shot, I’m very busy, so it’s even hard to find time to get in there for that,” Ramsey said.

Although the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t as high as the two-does Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, any immunity is better than none. As of Friday night, Sedgwick County said it is unsure when it’ll get another Johnson & Johnson shipment, and how many doses that will include.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.