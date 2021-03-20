Warm and windy weekend, then rain returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to stay warm and windy through the end of the weekend, but a cold front is on the way that will bring cooler temps and a chance for rain by the start of the workweek.

Tonight, lows will fall into the low to mid-40s. We’ll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with the wind gusting up to 40 mph.

Sunday, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will stay windy, with gusts around 30-45 mph.

A cold front will move into northwestern Kansas, from the northwest, Sunday afternoon. This will continue to push to the southeast throughout the day, moving through western Kansas by Sunday evening. The chance for showers will accompany this front, starting in western Kansas around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The front will slowly approach central Kansas overnight, bringing the rain into central Kansas by early Monday morning.

Showers and a few storms will be likely across the state on Monday. Highs will drop into the 50s Monday afternoon.

Behind the system, as cold air takes over, a wintry mix will be possible for northwestern Kansas Monday morning and Monday night. Rain will continue for the rest of the state through early Tuesday morning.

Highs will stay in the 50s through Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the 60s Thursday through the start of the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Showers and a few storms late. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 50.

Monday: Rain and a few storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 42 Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 45 Partly cloudy and breezy.

