Warm and Windy Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Windy and warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70. Gusty winds this afternoon, especially across western Kansas. Gusts to 50 mph are possible west of Great Bend to Pratt. The strong south wind will continue overnight into Sunday. Gusts on Sunday will reach 40 mph across central and eastern Kansas. Dry weather will continue through the weekend, before a cold front moves in Sunday night and Monday.

A few showers are possible across western Kansas Sunday evening spreading into central Kansas after midnight. There could be a few storms too. Turning cooler and rainy on Monday with rainfall amounts of 1-2″ possible through Tuesday morning. Highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with more clouds than sun. Warming up towards the end of the week, back into the 60s through Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny skies and warmer. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 65

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 69

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, chance of showers after midnight. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 48

Mon: High: 54 Rain and a few storms likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 41 Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

