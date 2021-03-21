18-year-old killed in racing crash in East Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly crash near Central and Greenwich involving 18-year-old Brennan Peshek of Wichita Saturday around 11 p.m.

Police say Peshek, driving a 2005 yellow Ford mustang, was racing a 19-year-old male driving a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix south on Greenwich. The lane Peshek was in ended and the mustang he was driving struck a curb, tree and pole.

When officers arrived, they located Peshek in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

While investigating the crash, police say two WPD vehicles were hit by a 28-year-old man driving a 2000 blue Ford F-250 north on Greenwich at a high rate of speed. The crash caused the driver’s car to overturn.

The 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old female passenger received minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this case.

