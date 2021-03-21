Brides optimistic about upcoming wedding season after Wichita Bridal Expo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the last year weddings have either been postponed or canceled, causing a whirlwind of uncertainty for brides and vendors.

Saturday at the Wichita Bridal Expo, brides said they finally feel comfortable planning their weddings with some normalcy.

Wichita Bridal Expo promoter Cindy Uloho said, “It’s been very stressful for the wedding industry over this past year.”

Uloho said it’s been encouraging to see vendors and brides planning weddings face to face for the first time in a year.

“There’s been some anxiety obviously over the last year, planning weddings, are they going to get canceled, this type of stuff,” said Uloho.

One of the brides in attendance, Shelby Lewis said, “I think last year we came for her wedding, so it was early January, right before COVID hit and it was packed. So I think I was a little shocked to see how many people did come out.”

Shelby Lewis spent the day wedding planning with her bridesmaid Madison Singer. She wanted to wait until the pandemic settled down to start planning her wedding.

“Everyone seems to be really happy about it and wanting to communicate with each other. I think that social aspect was a huge thing we’ve been missing. So it’s been cool to talk to other brides,” said Lewis.

“Her venue’s booth and she had like three other brides there that were getting married around the same time, they shared dressed, they showed their themes, like that was really cool,” said Madison Singer.

“You hear that, ‘Yay!’ when walking by certain things. I know I’ve been doing that,” said Lewis. “But I picked my food today so you can hear different girls or different ladies saying yay and signing up for things.”

Singer said, “I was happy to see people starting to get back out and participating, doing things, be able to come have a good time and celebrate their engagement.”

Singer’s wedding was last November, and she had to plan around strict covid regulations.

“The hardest part was making those sacrifices for the people because of course you just want everyone that’s been in your life to be able to attend and that just wasn’t possible,” said Singer. “It was so up in the air if things would be able to happen or not.”

With Sedgwick County lifting gathering limitations, some brides say that the stress and pressure of planning a wedding during a pandemic has been lifted off their shoulders.

Lewis said, “That’s been a big weight off. You want to have a lot of people at your wedding, just a big party, a big celebration.”

“People are excited, they’re starting to plan again. Not only the venders are happy, but the brides are happy to be able to ask the venders directly questions that they’ve had,” said Uloho.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.