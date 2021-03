Sumner County, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead in a train vs. pedestrian crash in NW Belle Plaine.

Sumner County officials say this took place around 6:30 this evening. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are working to notify the next of kin before making their identity public.

